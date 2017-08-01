Hormann helps companies to achieve greater fire protection with new FlexFire curtain

Hormann has launched its FlexFire protection curtain, specifically designed to provide the construction and other industrial sectors with unrivalled smoke protection in the event of a fire.

Equipped with an intelligent FSA-FLEXControl hold-open device as standard, the curtain closes reliably if smoke develops. Combined with optical smoke detectors that monitor the door area, the hold-open device is perfect for fire protection.

The system can also be connected to the on-site fire alarm system for a complete fire protection offering, supported by an optional battery pack to bridge potential power failures.

These new weightless curtains are created to save space, and they come equipped with narrow side guide dimensions of 115mm×75 mm to ensure protection but remain discreet. Tested for fire loads of up to 120 minutes, the FlexFire protection curtain is both lightweight and compact and features concealed magnetic contacts fitted on the side guide to aid fast installation.

This is also supported by a space saving shaft-housing unit with integrated tubular drive, which enables almost invisible integration to a building’s infrastructure. It is preassembled with a wiring bottom strip, and a shaft that are both covered with galvanized steel for fire loads of up to 120 minutes.

Darius Khanloo, managing director, Hormann Middle East & Africa, says: “Our new FlexFire protection curtain is specifically designed to provide the highest standards of fire and smoke protection and meet all the relevant regulations.

"We have experts that are constantly fire testing our products at our specialised factories. We are committed to continuous product development that offers innovative solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients and our FlexFire provides safety and can be seamlessly integrated to suit the interior design of the building.”

FlexFire takes about 6 m/s to close and 12m/s to open, it is fitted with a grey glass filament fabric reinforced with V4 A wire and can also be connected to 20 fire alarm systems. These curtains come with a width of 1000 mm to 5000 mm, and a height of 2000mm to 5000 mm with a thickness of approximately 0.5mm. They are smooth and quiet.

In addition to the standard alarm system with only an acoustic signal, the FSA-FLEXControl comes with an optional variant that is available with both a visual and acoustic signal. The visual fire detector H-RM-4070, works according to the scattered light principle.

The sensor compartment contains a visual sensor capable of measuring both reflected and normal scattered light. The stability of the detector is further enhanced by algorithms that decide when the detector changes to alarm status. This reduces the likelihood of the alarm being triggered by smoke without a real source of fire.

The FlexFire protection curtain is available in galvanised steel as standard. Hormann also offers the components in RAL to choose or in special colours to suit the interior design of the building.

