New Czech distributor for Bronto Skylift

THT Polička s.r.o. has been named as a Bronto Skylift distributor in Czech Republic.



The exclusive distribution agreement includes the sales of Bronto Skylift high-rise rescue and firefighting products, as well as supporting services and is limited to the area of Czech Republic.



Bronto Skylift’s previous distributor in Czech Republic, D.I.K. consulting will be helping with the transition and remains as a service contact until the new collaboration is fully effective.



Dominik Keller, area manager Europe, Bronto Skylift, said: “Collaboration with THT Polička will give us a stronger footprint in this territory and we are looking forward to it.”



THT Polička has been serving the firefighting industry for over a hundred years. It was first founded in 1899 with the name Stratílek and produced fire engines and accessories. The firm now provides water tenders, crew carries, fire containers and other products for rescue and firefighting.



Bronto Skylift designs and manufacture the platforms in Finland, having factories in Tampere and Pori, as well as a service and administration centre in Pirkkala.



The company is a part of Morita Group and has subsidiaries in Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and the US.



Since its formation, Bronto Skylift has delivered over 7,000 hydraulic platforms to fire brigades and industrial customers in more than 120 countries.