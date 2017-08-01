PICTURES: Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan opens Salem medical fitness centre

The Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai Executive Council, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has opened the Smart Salem Centre, a first-of-its-kind medical fitness and occupational screening facility in the emirate’s City Walk area.

The medical fitness centre, which is affiliated with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), will reduce the waiting time to get residency visas issued – from 28 hours to 30 minutes – in cooperation with Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

It will also ensure that the the results of the government-mandated medical examinations are extracted with accuracy, without human intervention and without papers.

The facility will be equipped with fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), robots, and Internet of Things (IoT).

The Salem Smart Fitness Medical Center will have five different robots for customer service; will use IoT techniques to monitor vital indicators such as height, weight, pulse, blood pressure, and body temperature; will use AI to diagnosis tuberculosis; and will also employe augmented reality technologies.

The ‘Robot Salem’ welcomed HH Sheikh Hamdan when he arrived to open the centre.

The opening was attended by the commissioner general of the Health and Knowledge Path of the Dubai Council, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer; the director general of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), HE Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami; and the director general of the General Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, HE Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri; as well as other officials.