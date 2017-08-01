PICTURES: HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed visits Ghanadha reserve forest

The UAE’s President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited Abu Dhabi’s Ghanadha Reserve forest last week, with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces having accompanied him during the tour.

As part of his visit, Sheikh Khalifa reviewed development works being implemented at the reserve and commended the efforts being out forth to protect the environment and to prevent degradation and overuse of natural resources.

The UAE President also praised the achievements being made by the UAE in the field of wildlife conservation. This included the creation of numerous nature reserves to protect ecosystems as well as the designation of several special geographic sites.

During the visit, HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, and HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs also accompanied the President and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

In December 2019, the Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) began Phase 2 construction works on its Delaija Wildlife Management Centre project, which is being built for Abu Dhabi’s Environment Agency (EAD) at a total cost of approximately $8.17m (AED30m).