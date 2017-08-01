Porsche opens Europe's most powerful rapid-charging park in Leipzig, Germany

Porsche Leipzig is expanding the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in central Germany with a new charging park called Porsche Turbo Charging.



The total capacity of the Saxon facility, which includes six internal quick charging points, is seven megawatts. This means that Porsche Leipzig currently has Europe's most powerful rapid-charging park, which is operated entirely with electricity from renewable energy sources.



Twelve rapid charging points with 350 kW (direct current) and four charging points with 22 kW (alternating current) are now in operation at the customer centre, running seven days a week for customers of all vehicle brands.

During a pilot phase that is running until the end of March, rapid charging will be free of charge for all users.



After that, payment will be made using the mobility providers' standard charging cards, according to their respective conditions.



"The new charging park between the number 9, 14 and 38 motorways will significantly enrich the charging infrastructure in central Germany. Electric and hybrid vehicles of all brands are welcome”, said Gerd Rupp, chairman of Porsche Leipzig GmbH. "We are pleased that with the new charging park we can offer an attractive charging option for electric vehicle owners in Leipzig and the surrounding area, as well as transit passengers.”



The rapid Porsche Turbo Charger charging point was developed by Porsche Engineering and sets new standards in terms of charging time: depending on the vehicle model, up to 100 kilometres can be charged in just five minutes.



All vehicles with a so-called Combined Charging System connection (CCS2) can use the fast charging function. Visitors who want to charge their vehicle at Porsche can reach the charging station at the customer centre via the visitor gate in Porschestrasse near the Leipzig-Nord motorway exit.



Charging customers can also use the services of the Porsche Customer Centre, including a historical vehicle exhibition and shop. They can also book a range of driving experiences available at the Leipzig circuit.



"We will tailor these offers even more closely to our loading customers in future," said Jens Walther, head of sales and marketing at Porsche Leipzig. "We want to make charging with electricity at Porsche an experience."



The Porsche plant in Leipzig is currently getting ready for electric mobility. Among other things, a further body shop for the next generation of the Macan is being built at the plant, which will roll off the production line as a purely electrically powered model series.

Electric drives are already playing a role at Leipzig: the Panamera hybrid models are produced there and Taycan customers can collect their car in person from Leipzig and enjoy tailored instruction on the FIA-certified circuit.



Recent analysis suggests car manufacturers could sell up to one million battery electric and plug-in-hybrid vehicles (EV) in 2020 throughout the European Union (EU), consolidating the bloc’s recent position as the world’s second largest electric car market after China.



The analysis from European clean transport group Transport & Environment estimates that in 2020 EV sales will be around 5%, with 2021 EV sales around 10% depending on the different strategies pursued by carmakers to comply with EU CO2 targets for new cars.



The analysis shows that after years of limited efforts, car manufacturers are finally preparing to bring to market the large numbers of more fuel efficient and affordable electric cars required to comply with Europe’s Car CO2 law.