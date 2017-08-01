Saudi SEC's 84,000km of cabling benefits 9.8m customers

Saudi Arabia’s transmission firm National Grid SA (NGSA) – which is a subsidiary of state-owned power generation, transmission, and distribution giant Saudi Electricity Company – has revealed that its cabling covers more than 84,000km and reaches more than 9.8 million customers across 13,000 cities, towns, villages, and communities.

The grid runs approximately 434 terawatt-hours through 1,124 high-voltage transformers and 3,559 medium-voltage transformers.

The company has made significant strides in finance, technology, and human resources, since its inception in 2012, to reach an asset value of $39.18bn (SAR147bn).

The firm’s high-tech communications network, which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East, uses a 76,000km fibre optics network.

In addition, the company has dedicated 58 quality control teams around its facilities, and has steadily replaced foreign staff with qualified and trained Saudi nationals. Now, 88% of its 5,143-strong workforce is now made up of Saudis.

The firm has also built a network of strategic partnerships, including 16 partnerships with global manufacturers to boost its expertise.​