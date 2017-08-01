Sharjah's SNOC awards Petrofac's EPS division $40m EPCC contract

Construction
News
Published: 23 February 2020 - 2 a.m.

Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has awarded Jersey-registered oil services company Petrofac's Engineering & Production Services division an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract for a project in the UAE.

The contract demonstrates delivery against Petrofac EPS’s strategy to secure smaller greenfield and brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, leveraging its footprint and infrastructure in existing core markets.

Commenting on the contract win, managing director of Petrofac EPS East, Mani Rajapathy, said: "The award is important strategically as it leverages Petrofac’s best-in-class expertise and experience in upstream gas and represents another win in one of our core markets of Sharjah and the UAE.”


