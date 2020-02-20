VIDEO: Abu Dhabi Ports unveils Marsa Mina waterfront destination

Abu Dhabi Ports has revealed the Marsa Mina waterfront lifestyle destination next to the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port.
Marsa Mina has been developed by Abu Dhabi Ports, and in collaboration with business development consultancy Danas Business Consultancy.
The development has been constructed from recycled shipping containers and features artwork created from reused maritime equipment.
The maritime-themed venue aims to 'transform the area into an entertainment destination for international visitors and the local community'.
It is expected to be Abu Dhabi's new art and cultural hub, and aims to 'be the city's number one destination for food and entertainment,' Abu Dhabi Ports stated.
#AbuDhabiPorts launched today “#MarsaMina”, the city’s new waterfront lifestyle destination at #Zayed_Port, heralding the area’s transformation into an entertainment destination for international visitors and the local community. Developed by Abu Dhabi Ports in collaboration with Danas Business Consultancy, #Marsa_Mina is a dynamic open-air quayside leisure attraction that provides a wide range of pop-up retail concepts, casual dining options and entertainment facilities. افتتحت #موانئ_أبوظبي مشروع "#مرسى_مينا"، الواجهة البحرية الترفيهية الجديدة لأبوظبي في #ميناء_زايد، لتشكل إضافة نوعية لوجهات الترفيه العائلي ومنصة لريادة الأعمال. يقع "مرسى مينا" الذي تم تطويره بالتعاون بين موانئ أبوظبي وشركة داناس لاستشارات الأعمال بالقرب من محطة أبوظبي للسفن السياحية في ميناء زايد حيث يشكل أول المعالم البارزة التي تستقبل ركاب السفن السياحية فور وصولهم إلى إمارة أبوظبي. ويهدف المشروع الذي يضم عدداً من المتاجر والمطاعم والمرافق الترفيهية إلى استقطاب كافة فئات المجتمع للمشاركة في فعاليات وأنشطة ترفيهية متميزة.
Marsa Mina is an open-air leisure attraction, complete with pop-up retail concepts, playgrounds, food trucks, and entertainment facilities.