VIDEO: Abu Dhabi Ports unveils Marsa Mina waterfront destination

Abu Dhabi Ports has revealed the Marsa Mina waterfront lifestyle destination next to the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port.

Marsa Mina has been developed by Abu Dhabi Ports, and in collaboration with business development consultancy Danas Business Consultancy.

The development has been constructed from recycled shipping containers and features artwork created from reused maritime equipment.

The maritime-themed venue aims to 'transform the area into an entertainment destination for international visitors and the local community'.

It is expected to be Abu Dhabi's new art and cultural hub, and aims to 'be the city's number one destination for food and entertainment,' Abu Dhabi Ports stated.

Marsa Mina is an open-air leisure attraction, complete with pop-up retail concepts, playgrounds, food trucks, and entertainment facilities.