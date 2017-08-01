VIDEO: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed visits Jabal Al Dhanna project site

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region visited the proposed 129ha site location of the $735.1m (AED2.7bn) Jabal Al Dhanna Housing Project, which is located on the coast of Al Dhafra.

The project is being developed by Modon Real Estate Company, a master developer mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to build sustainable communities and develop strategic mixed-use projects in Abu Dhabi.

According to the UAE’s state-held news agency, Wam, the project will accommodate and serve employees working at government and semi-government institutions in Al Dhafra region and their families.

Jabal Al Dhanna housing project features over 1,449 apartments, two schools, eight mosques, a community centre, and a medical clinic.

In addition, once complete, the development will be home to more than 700 villas and townhouses that will accommodate around 12,000 people.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of the long-term planning of development and strategic projects that will provide new residential neighbourhoods for the residents in the Al Dhafra region, Wam reported.



As part of his tour, Sheikh Hamdan also visited the residence of Emirati citizen, Ahmed Abdullah Murshid Al Rumaithi, at the Rumaithiya Island in Al Dhafra.