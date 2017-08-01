AF Construction achieves 10 million man-hours without lost-time injury on Creek Horizon Tower project

In a major milestone for the region’s construction sector and as part of its commitment to health and safety, AF Construction (AFC) has announced it has achieved 10 million man-hours without a lost time injury (LTI).

AFC achieved this significant landmark on 30 January 2020, at its Creek Horizon Tower project which marked 462 days without an incident. Over 67,750 task briefings were held and over 159,000 Don’t Walk Bys (DWB) were conducted resulting in raising the safety standard and quality for hazard assessment and work processes at the project site.

The 10 million man-hour record is an industry best and reflects the Al-Futtaim Group company’s commitment to creating a safe workplace by setting high safety standards and ensuring operational excellence.

Edmund Mahabir, Chief Executive Officer of AF Construction, said, “Reaching the 10 million man-hours without LTI is something that all of us at AF Construction is proud of. The safety of our team is our top priority and this milestone is a further testament to the effectiveness of our safety program, team spirit, working collaboratively and ensuring industry best practices were followed across the whole site. I would like to thank our supervisors and site crew for their dedication and commitment to ensuring a safe work environment.”