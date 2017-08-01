Al Rahba hospital to undergo renovation and upgrade

Seha, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, on Sunday announced that Al Rahba Hospital would undergo a strategic upgrade programme, aligned with Seha’s ongoing efforts to improve facilities.

Seha, which is the UAE’s largest health network, said the renovation programme is in line with the Department of Health’s requirements and guidelines.

The facility will entail a partial closure while the upgrades are made, during which time inpatients in the paediatrics, maternity, surgery, internal medicine and neonatal wards will be transferred to other facilities within the network, including the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Seha said in a statement.

The emergency department will also be temporarily transformed into the urgent care department, and continue welcoming outpatients, it said.

While Al Rahba Hospital undergoes a facility upgrade, residents are encouraged to visit alternative nearby Seha facilities, such as the Al Bahia Healthcare Centre, the Al Samha Healthcare Centre, the Al Falah Healthcare Centre and the Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre.

The emirate of Abu Dhabi houses more than 3,090 healthcare facilities, which provide integrated healthcare services.

"Seha is committed to delivering on the government’s vision to ensure each medical facility provides the people of Abu Dhabi with access to world-class healthcare services, which includes continually investing in our facilities, technology and our people.

“This new upgrade is in line with our strategy and will build on our track record of offering the best-in-class services for the community, placing Abu Dhabi on the global map of healthcare excellence," said Seha deputy CEO Rashid Saif Al Qubaisi.

Established in 2003, Al Rahba Hospital is a 190-bed advanced secondary care general facility. The hospital is strategically located close to the major highway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

In 2006, Al Rahba became the first public hospital in the UAE to be accredited by Joint Commission International.

