Construction begins at Saudi Arabia’s first ISTP project under a build-own-operate-transfer model

Construction at Saudi Arabia’s first independent sewage treatment plant project (ISTP) began on Sunday in Dammam West.



The Notice to Proceed allowing the contractors to start construction on site has been issued following the execution of relevant documents by the banking group and the consortium developing the project led by the Metito Group and comprising the following companies: Metito, Mowah and Orascom Construction.



The plant has a designed capacity of 350,000 cubic metres per day, with an initial capacity of 200,000 cubic metres per day, and will serve the western region of Dammam.



The project is the first ISTP to be awarded by the Saudi Water Partnership Company to investors under a build- own- operate-transfer (BOOT) model and plays an integral part of the plan set by the Ministry to tender similar projects to the investors in different regions across the kingdom.



This is in line with the kingdom’s 'Vision 2030' strategy and the wider initiatives approved by the Cabinet of Ministers to further encourage private sector participation in economic development initiatives.

Rami Ghandour, Metito managing director said: “The Dammam ISTP is a true testament of the kingdom’s progressive and visionary leadership and a great example of their support to further involving private sector in lifeline mega infrastructural projects.



“Together with the support from the Saudi Water Partnership Company and the National Water Company, we will develop a project of world-class quality using the most efficient solutions and advanced technology that will guarantee sustainable optimised operations and service excellence.

"We will develop a working model for other similar projects in the kingdom and further afield.”



The kingdom’s water sector has undergone vast changes in recent years, with the establishment of a new water ministry and many privatisation initiatives launched under the Saudi Vision 2030.

