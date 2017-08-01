Construction on ENOC’s Expo 2020 Dubai service station reaches 40%

Dubai-based Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Group has revealed that construction on its ‘Ghaf-tree’ inspired service station is 40% completed.

Located on Expo 2020 Dubai’s site, ENOC’s latest development will be region’s first LEED Gold certified service station, which is set to be completed in June 2020.

During the first phase of testing, the station will service approximately 500 official Expo 2020 Dubai vehicles that cater to VIPs officials and operational vehicles.

The station will be equipped with six pumps to serve up to 80,000 litres of fuel, which can fuel up to 2,000 vehicles daily.

Infographic on ENOC Group's service station at Expo 2020 Dubai

The engineering and architecture consultants for the service station are Aedas for the design & architecture, Arcadis for design & construction supervision and Tebobian as the LEED consultant for the project.

ENOC, which is also the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, said that work began on the service station in August 2019.

The firm added that after Expo 2020 Dubai has concluded, the service station will be open to the public as part of the site’s legacy phase.

Commenting on construction progress of the service station, ENOC Group CEO, HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi said: “The ‘Service Station of the Future’ embodies our commitment to ‘Reimagine Energy’ by creating a prototype of the future of retail service stations.”

He added: “In addition to serving as a testament to our drive to innovate and set new standards for the industry, this station will contribute to Expo 2020 Dubai plans to leave behind a powerful legacy for Dubai and the UAE.”