Construction on ENOC’s Expo 2020 Dubai service station reaches 40%

Construction
News
Published: 24 February 2020 - 12:15 p.m.

Dubai-based Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Group has revealed that construction on its ‘Ghaf-tree’ inspired service station is 40% completed.

Located on Expo 2020 Dubai’s site, ENOC’s latest development will be region’s first LEED Gold certified service station, which is set to be completed in June 2020.

During the first phase of testing, the station will service approximately 500 official Expo 2020 Dubai vehicles that cater to VIPs officials and operational vehicles.

The station will be equipped with six pumps to serve up to 80,000 litres of fuel, which can fuel up to 2,000 vehicles daily.

[[{"fid":"93319","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Infographic on ENOC Group's service station at Expo 2020 Dubai

The engineering and architecture consultants for the service station are Aedas for the design & architecture, Arcadis for design & construction supervision and Tebobian as the LEED consultant for the project.

ENOC, which is also the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, said that work began on the service station in August 2019.

The firm added that after Expo 2020 Dubai has concluded, the service station will be open to the public as part of the site’s legacy phase.

Commenting on construction progress of the service station, ENOC Group CEO, HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi said: “The ‘Service Station of the Future’ embodies our commitment to ‘Reimagine Energy’ by creating a prototype of the future of retail service stations.”

He added: “In addition to serving as a testament to our drive to innovate and set new standards for the industry, this station will contribute to Expo 2020 Dubai plans to leave behind a powerful legacy for Dubai and the UAE.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Etisalat acquires cybersecurity specialist firm Help AG
    Verizon hits 4.2Gbps on its Texan 5G network
      Suppliers You Should Know: Sun&Safe
        EASA and FAA certify Airbus A330-800
          IATA seals deal to promote development of airmail services

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
              Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader
                  Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
                    Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2