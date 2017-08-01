Construction on The Pangolin 8,225m2 complex is 85% complete

Construction work on The Pangolin – a two-floor, 8,225m2 multi-restaurant lifestyle complex at The Els Club in Dubai Sports City – is 85% complete, with doors to open by March 2020.

The Pangolin comprises a ground floor restaurant; a first floor restaurant and lounge with a bar offering; a terrace for lunch and dinner; as well as a gym, and a pool.

Sergio Lopez, the founder and chief executive officer of The Pangolin Group says: “The ground will also have a deli area, which not many people have here, comprising two fridges for curing meats and cheese. We had to customise the construction of the fridges to ensure that the humidity and temperature was perfect for the tasks at hand. The building will also have an on-site bakery and patisserie.”

Sergio Lopez, founder and CEO of The Pangolin Group

Photo courtesy: ITP Media Group / Ajith Narendra

The complex, which covers a built-up area (BUA) of more than 1,394m2, was built by UAE-based contractor Span Steel Construction in partnership with The Pangolin Group, who were chosen by Dubai Sports City to work on the building.

“We worked very closely with Span Steel Construction, as they worked on the shell and core for us. We then brought in our own contractor, Klick Project Management Services (Klick PMS), to work on the fit-out and interiors of the building,” Lopez says.

AEC Engineering Consultant, ZAS Group, as well as YamJam founder Julian Floyd – best known for his work on The London Project at Bluewaters Island – were involved in the design of the development.

Lopez adds: “We, as The Pangolin Group, have also managed the whole project. I have my own project manager, who along with me, have overseen every stage of construction.”

“The construction was been a little different from other buildings, because we have done the whole building at once. We worked very closely with Dubai Sports City, who are the owners of the land, to build the project.”

“The beauty of doing one building from the ground up is that you can control the entire construction"

Photo courtesy: ITP Media Group / Ajith Narendra

The lifestyle complex also comprises two private rooms, the first of which is accessible to visitors, while the second is for members-only.

The Members Club private room – the entrance to which is "playfully concealed behind a mirror" on the first floor – will offer exclusive customised F&B options to The Pangolin Group members.

Approximately 1.2 tonnes of wood has been imported from South Africa to make up the wooden floors of The Pangolin, and give it a “traditional touch”, while another 7 tonnes of wood has been imported for the pergola constructed within the lifestyle complex.

The glass for the construction is supplied by IBM Steel Works and Future Glass; the steel and brass for the construction have been supplied by IBN Steel Works and Klick PMS.

Klick PMS also provided the joinery and marble for the site along with Glaze. Formwell have been supplying the aluminium for the construction.

“All the materials that we have used for construction are high quality. For instance, if you look at the pergola on the terrace, we have used solid teak wood for the poles, with each of the poles of teak weighing close to 1 tonne,” Lopez says.

He concludes: “The beauty of doing one building from the ground up – from scratch – is that you can control the entire construction. The way the high ceilings have been built are proof of that, because we could control where the MEP goes. If we had taken up a shell and core instead of building from the ground up, we would have been forced to work around it.

“Despite facing issues with MEP, we hope to open doors by the end of March, following the final snagging, and necessary approvals and clearances.”