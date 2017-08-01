CW KSA Summit: Losberger De Boer named Gold Sponsor

Construction
News
Published: 24 February 2020 - 8 a.m.

Germany-headquartered temporary and semi-permanent space structures specialist Losberger De Boer has been confirmed as a Gold Sponsor for Construction Week’s Leaders in KSA Summit 2020, which will be held in Riyadh on 4 March.

Held at the Sheraton Riyadh Hotel and Towers, the event will comprise four panel discussions on sustainability, Saudi Arabia’s gigaprojects, the kingdom’s changing marketplace, and design and modular construction.

The KSA Summit will welcome more than 100 industry professionals to hear from multiple industry experts to discuss the current state of Saudi Arabia’s built environment.

Losberger De Boer's Waleed Khaled will speak at the KSA Summit 2020

Losberger De Boer’s regional director Waleed Khaled will be among our Design in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Rise of Modular Construction to talk about the country’s interiors and prefabricated buildings compared to a decade ago.

If you would like to sponsor at the CW KSA Summit 2020, then get in touch with our senior sales manager Moutaz Gadelhak – moutaz.gadelhak@itp.com

Anyone who wants to register as a delegate should visit: www.constructionweekonline.com/leaders-ksa
