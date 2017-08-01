CW KSA Summit: Mott MacDonald confirmed as Gold Sponsor

Engineering heavyweight firm Mott MacDonald has been confirmed as a Gold Sponsor for Construction Week’s Leaders KSA Summit in Riyadh.

Held on the 4 March at the Sheraton Riyadh Hotel and Towers, the event will include a keynote speech from Saudi Contractors Authority Governor Eng Thabet Al-Sawyeed, as well as four panel discussions on sustainability, Saudi Arabia’s gigaprojects, the kingdom’s changing marketplace, and design and modular construction.

The KSA Summit will welcome more than 100 industry professionals to hear from a number of high-profile names to discuss the current state of Saudi Arabia’s construction sector.

Mott MacDonald’s managing director Christopher Seymour will be speaking as part of the ‘Future of Construction in Saudi Arabia’ panel, which will discuss how the kingdom’s infrastructure sector is adapting with the changing marketplace by welcoming all genders, ages, and nationalities with no division to projects.

Seymour has more than 25 years’ experience in the industry and manages the 1300 strong Mott MacDonald operation in the Middle East.

Having worked in most of the major cities in the Middle East region over the last 10 years, he specialises in commercial, leisure and healthcare sectors plus infrastructure and oil and gas.

If you would like to sponsor at the CW KSA Summit 2020, then get in touch with our senior sales manager Moutaz Gadelhak – moutaz.gadelhak@itp.com

Anyone who wants to register as a delegate should visit: www.constructionweekonline.com/leaders-ksa