DEWA participates in Health, Safety and Environment event organised by Zayed University

As part of its social responsibility, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) participated in the Health, Safety and Environment event organised by Zayed University in Dubai. The event highlights the various practices adopted by DEWA in occupational health, safety and the environment.

DEWA organised interactive activities, tips and guidelines to raise awareness, and promote sustainable health and safety practices among students, employees, and academics. DEWA also organised a workshop on first aid and an introductory video on its projects. It displayed the scientific aspect of tools used by different DEWA departments in health, safety, and the environment and ways to develop individual skills to overcome environmental challenges and risks.

“DEWA is keen on providing a healthy and safe environment for all employees, partners, and customers. We have qualified staff according to the highest standards of occupational health, safety, and environment. We are committed to updating our staff, partners, consultants, suppliers, and contractors on the latest developments in occupational health and safety. This achieves the highest levels of excellence and quality, through constant training, sharing of knowledge, discussing mechanisms to advance health systems and safety of our human resources. This is in addition to improving production and operational efficiency, to avoid possible dangers, such as injuries and disease in the workplace. This reduces the number of wasted hours, increases productivity and efficiency, and enhances the satisfaction of our employees,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA collaborates with many public and private sector organisations to advance the work environment, and enhance awareness of health, safety and environment standards, to become positive practices adopted by society members in their daily lives. We are glad to collaborate with Zayed University to promote health and safety among the next generation and all stakeholders. This ensures a safe and sustainable future for all. DEWA’s participation underlines the trust of Zayed University in our position in this field. It also highlights the commitment of both parties to achieve the wise leadership’s vision and the UAE Vision 2021 to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world; and the Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai a home for educated, cultured and healthy individuals,” said Al Tayer.

“DEWA is at the forefront of international utilities in health and occupational safety, due to its adoption of integrated administrative policies through which DEWA actively applies quality, health, safety and environment management systems to generate, transmit and distribute electricity and water,” said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.

DEWA’s integrated administrative systems policy includes the adoption of best practices and the highest standards of quality, health and safety, environmental systems and accountability to all related regulations. This includes spreading awareness and preventing injuries, management of natural resources in a way that ensures its sustainability; management of waste disposal to reduce and recycle; meet the needs of quality, health, safety and environment; to design, establish, and operate maintenance works and the planning performance of quality, health, safety and environment performance systems, facilitating its control, supervision and measurement.

DEWA’s efforts in health, safety, and the environment have been crowned with several international awards. In 2019, DEWA was awarded the Honour for Health and Safety for the 8th year, and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety for the 12th time. The British Safety Council declared that DEWA is the only organisation worldwide to win both the Globe of Honour Award for the Environment and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety, for eight consecutive years and the first international organisation to win the two prestigious awards at the same time.

DEWA has also won the Best Business Award in the Health and Safety category, which is one of the most prestigious awards in the UK. DEWA has renewed the Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series Certification. DEWA is the first government organisation in Dubai to be accredited by the British Safety Council as a certified training centre. Those who are trained by DEWA’s internal training team, receive certificates in occupational health and safety from the British Safety Council.