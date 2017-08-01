ISG wins design, build contract to upgrade Dubai's Capital Club

UK-headquartered contractor ISG has been awarded a design and build contract to entirely upgrade the Capital Club, the first private business club in the region located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

ISG’s scope of work for the project includes delivery of interior design, construction, engineering services, commissioning, and associated works for Capital Club’s meeting and event spaces, a majlis lounge, gallery, private meeting rooms, and dinning spaces.

The company will carry out the project for a nine-month period. As part of the project ISG will design and renovate Capital Club’s facilities on second, fourth, and fifth floors that cover an area spanning 4,087.7m2 in total.

ISG has completed design related work on the project and will implement construction activities in three phases, with the work set to be completed by the end summer in 2020.

According to ISG, the club will remain open to its members throughout the construction period.

Speaking about the project, general manager of Capital Club, Ian Palmer, said: “The refurbishment of the Capital Club has been on table for the last 18-months and the scope has evolved significantly, and is now a full upgrade of the club’s amenities and back of house facilities, as well as renewal of our building services to increase energy efficiency, and enhance sustainability credentials.”

On choosing ISG for the project, Palmer said that the company has “shown an exceptional level of flexibility throughout the tendering process, and offered us a turnkey design and build solution, in addition to their global experience with comparable projects, which we view as a key advantage”.

Meanwhile, commenting on the contract win, general manager of ISG in the Middle East, Scott McCulloch, said: “Working closely with the management of Capital Club we have created a comprehensive programme that focuses on quality, efficiency, and certainty of delivery, which is so essential to the club’s operations.’