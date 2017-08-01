KPMG opens its first Insights Center in the Middle East

His Excellency the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, inaugurated the KPMG Insights Center in the firm’s new head office in Riyadh. The festive opening of the Center, the first of its kind in the region , was attended by a range of public officials and top executives from leading international and Saudi firms in the private sector.

During the opening, the Insights Center was celebrated as a next step in public and private collaboration to achieve the digital transformation objectives, as outlined by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The center will also play a key role in the development of digital talent amongst the Saudi workforce.

Dr. Abdullah Al Fozan, Chairman of KPMG in Saudi Arabia commented: “digital transformation is high on the agenda of both the public and private sectors. The government is aiming high with the ambitious Vision 2030 program, and the involvement of the private sector is key for success. At KPMG, we are committed to be at the forefront of this digital journey.

The KPMG Insights Center in Riyadh joins a global network of 20 centers, through which the firm will be able to leverage on the latest technologies in the field of advanced visualization and data analytics.

“The Insights Center offers interactive technologies and the opportunity to build real-life business scenarios, enabling data-driven decision-making. We believe that with the technology behind the Insights Center, coupled with the continuous investment in our people, we will be able to make a true difference for our clients, and tackle any business challenges that present themselves,” Al Fozan concluded.