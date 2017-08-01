Link-Belt Cranes to launch the TCC-800 telescopic crawler crane at CONEXPO 2020

An all-new 80-ton (75-mt) Link-Belt TCC-800 telescopic crawler crane will debut at ConExpo 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new 80-ton telescopic crawler crane will begin field-testing early spring 2020, and first shipments scheduled in fourth quarter 2020. Its predecessor, the top selling telecrawler TCC-750, has been a cornerstone of the telecrawler market since its initial debut in 2008.

The TCC-800 comes with a new four-section 38 ft. – 120 ft. (11.8 – 36.5 m) full-power boom that reaches a maximum tip height of 184.5 ft. (56.2 m) with full boom and Link-Belt’s SmartFly pinning system. Link-Belt SmartFly helps ensure proper fly erection and stowage sequence while minimizing work at height. This SmartFly system continues to get high marks from industry owners. The TCC-800 offers optional one or two-piece 35 – 58 ft. (10.6 – 17.6 m) fly.

New to Link-Belt’s telecrawler lineup will be variable side frame track positions (V-CALC) on the TCC-800.

“VCALC, in the case of the new TCC-800, offers the added flexibility to operate the crane with side frames in asymmetric configurations. Pulse 2.0 monitors actual side frame position, auto-selecting the correct chart,” said Scott Knight, Product Manager Lattice and Telescopic Crawler Cranes.

TCC-800’s variable side frame combinations, new cab with 20 degrees of tilt and Pulse 2.0 offer an operator a multitude of options for any jobsite - everything from pile driving, bridgework to plant work, and general construction.

TCC-800 will utilize a stage 5 dual-compliant Cummins QSB 6.7 engine with 232 hp at 2000 RPM for greater fuel economy, improved quiet operation and cold-start capability. Other advancements include pressure read-out on all hydraulic circuits, viewable on Pulse 2.0 display. Total vision package with right-side swing camera, winch-view camera, and rear-view camera give the operator great jobsite visibility during setup and lifting. Single axis or joystick controls are also available both offering operator selectable foot or hand controls for travel operation. Textured paint on all vertical surfaces and slip resistent paint on all horizontal surfaces improves durability and footing.

New high performance variable displacement pumps provide power control and load sensing on the TCC-800 for smooth functioning of all operating processes. Matching 3/4 in. (19 mm) grooved drums have 834 ft. (254.2 m) of rope capacity with 18,603 lbs. (7 656.6 kg) maximum line pull and 485 fpm (147 mpm) maximum line speed. The list chart on the TCC-800 also includes a maximum four-degree list chart for increased performance in varying jobsite conditions.

The TCC-800 self-assembles with 38,500 lbs (17 463kg) of upper counterweight and two 3,000 lb. (1 360 kg) sections of carbody counterweight. For transport, the TCC-800 moves in two loads: main unit transports under 100,000 lbs (45 359 kg) with fly, side frames attached, hook block and ball, lifting sheave and full tank of fuel; overflow includes counterweight sections and stays below 44,500 lbs (20 184 kg). Clearance height on a lowboy transport trailer stays below 13 ft. (3.9 m).

The TCC-800 has an optional wireless remote control system which allows the operator to be out of the cab and still have control of the crane.