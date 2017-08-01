Oman ministry opens 35,270m2 terminal at Muscat Intl Airport

Oman’s Ministry of Transport has opened a new catering supplies building at the Muscat International Airport.

The building is part of a series of government-developed projects, aimed to upgrade the sultanate’s aviation services.

The terminal spreads over 35,270m2, with a reception area of 2,718m2, more than twice the area of the old building, according to the state-run Oman News Agency reported.

The catering supplies building has been designed to provide 35,000 meals a day. The capacity may increase to 50,000 meals per day at peak times. The old building was designed to provide 12,000 meals daily.