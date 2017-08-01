Oman ministry opens 35,270m2 terminal at Muscat Intl Airport

Construction
News
Published: 24 February 2020 - 4 a.m.

Oman’s Ministry of Transport has opened a new catering supplies building at the Muscat International Airport.

The building is part of a series of government-developed projects, aimed to upgrade the sultanate’s aviation services.

The terminal spreads over 35,270m2, with a reception area of 2,718m2, more than twice the area of the old building, according to the state-run Oman News Agency reported.

The catering supplies building has been designed to provide 35,000 meals a day. The capacity may increase to 50,000 meals per day at peak times. The old building was designed to provide 12,000 meals daily.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Etisalat acquires cybersecurity specialist firm Help AG
    Verizon hits 4.2Gbps on its Texan 5G network
      Suppliers You Should Know: Sun&Safe
        EASA and FAA certify Airbus A330-800
          IATA seals deal to promote development of airmail services

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
              Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader
                  Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
                    Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2