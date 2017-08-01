Over 300 residents move back to their homes in Duja Tower

Published: 24 February 2020 - 11:45 a.m.
Nasser Lootah Real Estate, the management company of Duja Tower, has opened all apartments deemed habitable by the Dubai Civil Defence to the respective residents within 36 hours of a fire incident.

To further ensure the safety of the residents, the Group has assigned its team of fire and maintenance contractors, who evaluated each apartment before providing tenants access to their apartments.

Fire sprinklers and alarm systems have also been inspected and rectified in these apartments. Six of the 12 elevators have been restored and work is ongoing at an accelerated pace to restore the remaining elevators on priority basis.

Residents affected by the incident have also been provided week-long accommodation in nearby hotels. Upon reassessing the situation in a week, appropriate steps, agreeable by the management and the residents, will be taken.

Riyadh Davids, general manager of Nasser Lootah Real Estate LLC, said: “The safety of our residents is always our overriding priority and we fully comply with all the standards to ensure their wellbeing. We communicated with the tenants as soon we could and assisted them with alternative accommodation.

“On behalf of the owners and management of Duja Towers, we thank our residents for their patience as we faced the crisis together. Their support enabled us to facilitate their moving into the apartments within 36 hours of the incident. We will continue to stand by our tenants and offer needed support.

“We are extremely thankful to Dubai Civil Defence for their promptness and professionalism, whereby the fire was contained to just one area of the building.”

The Dubai Municipality has issued a certification that the structure of Duja Tower has not been affected. The authorities are still conducting their investigation and the final report is awaited.

Residents of flats that are not yet cleared to move-in can shift only at a later stage, and the management has made all necessary arrangements for their accommodation in the interim.

Duja Towers has 670 residential apartments and 20 commercial units. All units are equipped with 24 hours fire monitoring sensors connected to central fire alarm panel.

