PICTURES: GCC Ministers of Interior visit Expo 2020 Dubai site

Government ministers from across the GCC have collectively toured the Expo 2020 Dubai site as part of the Arab Gulf Security 2 exercise.

HH Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and UAE minister of interior, toured the Expo 2020 Dubai site with HE Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, secretary-general of the GCC; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Saudi minister of interior; Lt General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain minister of interior; Anas Al Saleh, Kuwait minister of interior; and Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Oman minister of interior.

The visiting ministers were welcomed at the site by HE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, minister of tolerance and commissioner general of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Reem Al Hashemy, UAE minister of state of international cooperation and director-general of the Expo 2020 bureau, UAE’s state-run news agency Wam reported.

[[{"fid":"93302","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Minister of Interiors at Expo 2020 Dubai site","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Minister of Interiors at Expo 2020 Dubai site"},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"alt":"Minister of Interiors at Expo 2020 Dubai site","title":"Minister of Interiors at Expo 2020 Dubai site","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

HH Sheikh Saif tours the Expo 2020 Dubai site with GCC Ministers of Interior [Images: Wam]

Speaking about the visit, HE Sheikh Nahyan, said: "We are honoured by the visit of Sheikh Saif and GCC ministers of interior to the Expo 2020 Dubai site. Through the Expo 2020 Dubai, we will work to enhance our international cooperation for the interest of the entire world, especially the Arab region.”

The guests were briefed about the preparations for the event. The tour included presentations on the expo’s programmes, international pavilions, and security preparations ahead of the event.



[[{"fid":"93303","view_mode":"portrait","fields":{"format":"portrait","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Minister of Interiors at Expo 2020 Dubai site","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Minister of Interiors at Expo 2020 Dubai site"},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"alt":"Minister of Interiors at Expo 2020 Dubai site","title":"Minister of Interiors at Expo 2020 Dubai site","height":508,"width":847,"class":"media-element file-portrait"}}]]

During the tour, HH Sheikh Saif and the visiting ministers discussed that the Expo 2020 Dubai will be integral to the overall economic development and for increased investment attraction in the region.