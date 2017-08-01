UAE project to monitor utility and gas consumption, car emissions

The pilot phase of the UAE Environmental Identity project, which will run for a year, will gauge the average per capita consumption of water, electricity, and natural gas, as well as car emissions, and waste generation in three residential complexes across the UAE, including Golf Gardens in Abu Dhabi, The Sustainable City in Dubai, and Al Zahia community in Sharjah.

As part of the pilot phase, data on utilities and natural gas consumption, emissions, and waste generation will be collected in collaboration with real estate developers managing the complexes.

In addition, trained staff will visit residential units to record data on smart tablets connected with the project’s database.

The data will later be analysed by artificial intelligence capabilities in order to develop accurate reports that inform future decisions, plans, and strategies, according to state news agency, Wam.

The project is part of the National Experts Programme, which is in line with the Programme’s Infrastructure and Environment cluster, spearheaded by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

Led by the environment expert at the National Experts Programme and the acting director of Environment Policy and Planning at the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi, Abdulla Mohammed Al Remeithi, the project team will further expand the areas covered within its scope in the upcoming phases.

Commenting on the launch of the project, Dr Al Zeyoudi said: “The UAE Environmental Identity project was handpicked from a host of similar initiatives submitted as part of the Programme, given the importance of creating an integrated database of per capita footprint nationwide to raise awareness of sustainable consumption practices and make informed decisions. The project will promote our shift to a green and circular economy.”