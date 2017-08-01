AFC hits 10 million LTI-free man-hours at Creek Horizon Tower

UAE-based company AF Construction (AFC) announced that it has achieved 10 million man-hours without a lost time injury (LTI).

AFC achieved the milestone on 30 January at its Creek Horizon Tower project, marking 462 days without an incident.

The contractor conducted more than 67,750 task briefings and 159,000 Don’t Walk Bys (DWB) to raise safety standard and quality for hazard assessment and work processes at the site.

Speaking about the safety milestone, chief executive officer of AF Construction, Edmund Mahabir, said: “The safety of our team is our top priority and this milestone is a testament to the effectiveness of our safety program, team spirit, collaborative work, and effective implementation of industry practices across the site.”