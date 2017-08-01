Ajman Bank awarded ISO certifications for quality management and customer satisfaction

The Information Technology Division of Ajman Bank has successfully completed and achieved the ISO Certifications for ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) and ISO 10002:2018 (Customer Satisfaction). The ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certification is the world’s most established quality framework and benchmarks the quality management system standard of institutions based on the highest international standards.

Mohamed Amiri, chief executive officer, Ajman Bank, commented: “We are proud to receive the ISO certifications for Quality Management and Customer Satisfaction. This exceptional achievement is a mark of recognition of the highest standards and service levels offered by Ajman Bank and is part of a continuous efforts to improve the quality of our service and innovation to meet our clients’ needs.”

The ISO certification process included an extensive review and audit of business processes and departments at Ajman Bank against global best practices.

Salem Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer, Ajman Bank, stated: “We are proud to receive these ISO certifications which demonstrate a dedicated and systematic approach at Ajman Bank to overall quality management. These certifications are testament to our strong commitment to meet international standards at every level of our operation and will serve as a milestone in our roadmap to enhance performance and customer service.”