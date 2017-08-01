Bahrain Minister opens training centre to boost Bahrainisation

Published: 25 February 2020

Bahrain’s Minister for Labour and Social Development, Jamil bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, has officially opened the Entrepreneurship Training Centre at the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI).

The training centre, in cooperation with the Labour Ministry, aims to conduct a programme that will equip jobseekers wishing to enter the entrepreneurship field.

A total of 50 Bahraini jobseekers, who have registered with the Labour and Social Development Ministry, will be trained to become owners of entrepreneurial projects as an alternative option to direct employment.

The training programme will be held in cooperation with Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen), and will focus on the basics of entrepreneurship, including operations, marketing, and developmental skills.


