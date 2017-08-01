Bahrain ministry to distribute 5,000 units in Riyadh Askar project

Published: 25 February 2020 - 9:01 a.m.

Bahrain’s housing minister, HE Eng Bassim bin Yaqoob Al Hamar has announced the handover of keys for the Riyadh Askar project’s Al-Nuaimat neighbourhood in Khalifa Town in the Southern governorate of the kingdom.

The announcement was made following an order by Bahrain's Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to distribute 5,000 housing units.

The housing minister asserted that Riyadh Askar is among Bahrain Housing Ministry's major projects to implement HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s order to build 40,000 housing units nationwide, the state-run Bahrain News Agency reported.

Speaking about the Khalifa Town, HE Al Hamar said that it is a model town, with beaches, public gardens, advanced network of roads and bridges, as well as electricity, water, and wastewater plants.

The town also features basic services such as mosques, kindergartens, schools, a university, a hospital, health centres, clinics, a sports city, and opens parks, HE Al Hamar said.

Recently, Al Hamar also announced the distribution of 5,000 housing units in the town of Salman in the kingdom’s Northern governorate.


