Bahrain Tender Board opens bids for excavation, maintenance tenders

The Bahrain Tender Board, which is the independent regulator of the kingdom’s procurement activities, has opened 54 bids related to eight tenders for six purchasing authorities.

One tender was opened for Bahrain’s Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs, and Urban Planning (Ministry of Works Affairs), related to the upgradation of Imam Hussain Street - Complex No. 302. The tender received seven bids.

Another tender was opened for the Bahrain Authority for Culture & Antiquities (BACA) comprising the excavation, survey, and management of archaeological sites. Five bids were received for the tender.

A tender was also opened for cleaning and maintenance services at the Isa Cultural Centre, which received 14 bids.

In addition, three tenders were opened for the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA). The first of these tenders was opened for the set-up, design, fabrication, and build-up, of the Exhibition Stand in Riyadh and Dubai. The tender received nine bids.

The second tender was for the BTEA comprised the set-up, design, fabrication, build-up, delivery, and dismantling of the Exhibition Stand in MITT Moscow. This bid received seven bids.

The third tender for the BTEA focused on contracting with tourism offices from the Russian federation to attract tourist groups to the Kingdom of Bahrain and to propose a strategic marketing plan. Four bids were received for this tender.

The tender process was attended by representatives of the bidding companies and companies participating in the tenders.

In line with the Bahrain Tender Board’s guidelines on competitiveness and fairness, the bids will be assessed on all relevant technical and financial criteria before being awarded to the best fit candidate.