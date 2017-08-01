Chemical Process Piping (CPP) aims to reach Rs 200crs by 2020

Construction
News
Chemical Process Piping (CPP) aims to reach Rs 200crs by 2020
Published: 25 February 2020 - 7:45 a.m.

Chemical Process Piping (CPP) is attempting to re-write the script of the Indian piping industry by supplying fiber reinforced pipes (FRP) and glass reinforced pipes (GRP) to various industrial sectors.

FRP and GRP piping are relatively new to the country, with traditionally conventional pipes made from metal or cement still used on a pan-sector basis.

With the advent of GRP and FRP pipes, CPP started manufacturing products for aggressive products such as chlorine gas, hydrochloric acid, sodium hypochlorite and caustic soda.

The firm is on its way to reach its Rs 200 crs target until the end of 2020, and are current market leaders in the segment in India.

CPP has been working diligently to bring the necessary technological advancements to Indian shores to ensure the Indian industries are on par with world standards.

READ: Construction of the region’s first LEED Gold certified service station has passed the 40% milestone

Recent successes includes landing the piping project for GNAL (JV between GACL & NALCO) for a 800TPD Chlor-Alkali Plant in Gujarat.

CPP is also working on a piping project for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) waste heat recovery plant, Abu Dhabi alongside several other international projects.

Vijay Rajpurohit, CPP MD, said: “CPP has always been known for innovation to create reliable and cost effective piping system for the industry. Decades before ‘Outsourcing’ and ‘Make in India’ became catch words we have been practicing these.

"We are the largest exporters from India for FRP piping across the world.CPP is spreading its wings to newer geographies with projects across the continent.”

For the latest MEP news from the UAE, Gulf, and around the world, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Telecom Italia calls for quick solution to Open Fiber network merger
    Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah appoints F&B director
      Photos: First look at ME Dubai
        Etisalat acquires cybersecurity specialist firm Help AG
          Verizon hits 4.2Gbps on its Texan 5G network

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
              Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader
                  Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
                    Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2