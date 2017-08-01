Energy-efficient and renewable solutions including wind turbine generated power and photovoltaic solar panels will allow the Ghaf-tree inspired ENOC service station located at the Expo 2020 Dubai site will achieve overall power savings of 48%.

Construction of the region’s first LEED Gold certified service station has passed the 40% milestone, reports state-held news agency Wam.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: "The ‘Service Station of the Future’ embodies our commitment to ‘Reimagine Energy’ by creating a prototype of the future of retail service stations.

“In addition to serving as a testament to our drive to innovate and set new standards for the industry, this station will contribute to Expo 2020 Dubai plans to leave behind a powerful legacy for Dubai and the UAE."

It is estimated that energy initiatives will reduce approximately 100,000 kgs of carbon dioxide emissions, while high efficiency LED fixtures will be used to save up to 30% in energy.

A navigation lighting system with motion and occupancy sensors will allow up to 15% savings, while the use of low-flow water fixtures target at least 40% reduction from baseline water consumption.

Wind turbines with a capacity of 5 kWp output will convert renewable wind energy to electrical energy with on-grid net metering facility.

Vapour recovery systems will be onsite to recover gasoline vapour with 70% of all fumes converted to fuel, which will improve nearby environment as it controls the volatile organic compounds emitted.

