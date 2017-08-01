DEWA participates in a Health, Safety and Environment event organised by Zayed University in Dubai

As part of its social responsibility, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) participated in a Health, Safety and Environment event organised by Zayed University in Dubai.

The event highlights the various practices adopted by DEWA in occupational health, safety and the environment.

DEWA organised interactive activities, tips and guidelines to raise awareness, and promote sustainable health and safety practices among students, employees, and academics.

The authority also organised a workshop on first aid and an introductory video on its projects.

It displayed the scientific aspect of tools used by different DEWA departments in health, safety, and the environment and ways to develop individual skills to overcome environmental challenges and risks.

“DEWA is keen on providing a healthy and safe environment for all employees, partners, and customers,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

“We have qualified staff according to the highest standards of occupational health, safety, and environment.

“We are committed to updating our staff, partners, consultants, suppliers, and contractors on the latest developments in occupational health and safety.

“This achieves the highest levels of excellence and quality, through constant training, sharing of knowledge, discussing mechanisms to advance health systems and safety of our human resources.

“This is in addition to improving production and operational efficiency, to avoid possible dangers, such as injuries and disease in the workplace.

“This reduces the number of wasted hours, increases productivity and efficiency, and enhances the satisfaction of our employees.”

DEWA’s efforts in health, safety, and the environment have been crowned with several international awards.

In 2019, DEWA was awarded the Honour for Health and Safety for the eighth year, and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety for the 12th time.

The British Safety Council declared that DEWA is the only organisation worldwide to win both the Globe of Honour Award for the Environment and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety, for eight consecutive years and the first international organisation to win the two prestigious awards at the same time.

DEWA has also won the Best Business Award in the Health and Safety category, which is one of the most prestigious awards in the UK.

