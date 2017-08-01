Dubai Ruler issues decree on placing of ads on buildings, roads

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has issued Decree No. (6) for the year 2020 regarding the regulation of advertisements in the emirate of Dubai.

The decree aims to preserve the visual and aesthetic image of the emirate, and to maintain public safety and traffic safety in the emirate, by regulating the placement of advertising facilities on commercial stores, buildings, lands, space, roads, tunnels, bridges, squares, and other public places.

The new law will also monitor advertising material to prevent any misleading or incorrect information. It will also prevent any ads that are contrary to public order and public morals, according to the state-run Dubai Media Office.

The decree also states that ads cannot be used – except in accordance with the controls stipulated in the guide – in sites including historical and archaeological buildings, places of worship and cemeteries, surrounding fences, traffic signs, government agency headquarters, trees, areas prohibited under applicable legislation, military areas, residential building facades, porches, and places to be determined by a decision of the competent authority.

The provisions of this decree apply to all advertisements that are made in the emirate, as well as advertisements that take place inside private development areas, and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The decree defines the forms of advertising permissible; clarifies competent authorities that can issue ad permits; methods of obtaining a permit; obligations that need to be met; conditions under which an ad can be removed and permits can be revoked; penalties for failing to follow the law; as well as grievance mechanisms.

According to the decree, the competent authority can revoke the ad permit, reduce its duration, amend the space authorized for advertising, or change and remove the advertising site for the advertising medium, whenever the planning and construction regulations, and traffic safety requirements require.

The Dubai Municipality, in accordance with the decree and in coordination with the competent authorities, has been tasked with preparing a guide, which includes all procedures, requirements, specifications, and periods necessary to issue and renew the ad permits, and must then implement the decree.

The municipality, after coordination with the competent authorities, may entrust any public or private entity with the tasks assigned to it in the decree, according to a contract concluded for this purpose, provided that this contract includes a statement of its duration, obligations, and peripheral rights, in accordance with the legislation.