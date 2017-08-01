HH Dr Sheikh Sultan issues Emiri Decree to establish AIIID in Sharjah

HH Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued the Emiri Decree No. 6 of 2020 establishing the Authority of Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development (AIIID) in the UAE’s cultural capital, Sharjah.

According to the Sharjah Government Media Office, the newly established AIIID is a government entity, which aims to achieve its objectives through legal capacity in order to carry out its functions.

A law shall be issued to organise the AIIID in Sharjah, and its goals, terms of reference, as well as all its affairs.

Sharjah Government Media Office said that the decree is effective from the date of its issuance and it will be published in the Official Gazette.

Additionally, the concerned authorities are also required to implement it in their respective areas.

Earlier this year, the Ruler of Sharjah approved the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park’s (SRTI Park) strategic plan for the the next five years, from 2020-2025, and also approved the park budget for the period.