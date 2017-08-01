HH Dr Sheikh Sultan issues Emiri Decree to establish AIIID in Sharjah

Construction
News
Published: 25 February 2020 - 10:45 a.m.

HH Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued the Emiri Decree No. 6 of 2020 establishing the Authority of Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development (AIIID) in the UAE’s cultural capital, Sharjah.

According to the Sharjah Government Media Office, the newly established AIIID is a government entity, which aims to achieve its objectives through legal capacity in order to carry out its functions.

A law shall be issued to organise the AIIID in Sharjah, and its goals, terms of reference, as well as all its affairs.

Sharjah Government Media Office said that the decree is effective from the date of its issuance and it will be published in the Official Gazette.

Additionally, the concerned authorities are also required to implement it in their respective areas.

Earlier this year, the Ruler of Sharjah approved the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park’s (SRTI Park) strategic plan for the the next five years, from 2020-2025, and also approved the park budget for the period.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Photos: First look at ME Dubai
    Etisalat acquires cybersecurity specialist firm Help AG
      Verizon hits 4.2Gbps on its Texan 5G network
        Volvo Penta expands genset range with D8 Stage II and Stage IIIA/Tier 3 engine
          Suppliers You Should Know: Sun&Safe

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
              Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader
                  Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
                    Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2