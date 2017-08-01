Intertek in Dubai appointed as notified body for the Gulf Conformity Mark

Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has been designated as a “Notified Body” by the Gulf Standards Organization (GSO) to issue Gulf Conformity Mark (G Mark) Certificates to locally-produced, imported and exported products across the Gulf countries. The scope of notification covers Gulf Technical Regulation for Low Voltage Equipment and Appliances (BD-142004-01).

Established in 2016, the G Mark certification programme applies to a number of low voltage electrical equipment and appliances as well as children’s toys imported or sold in the GSO member countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Yemen. It is mandatory for all low-voltage electrical products subject to the regulation of GSO regulated products entering these markets to bear a G mark.

With this new designation and existing global capabilities, Intertek is currently able to offer importers and exporters in the Gulf a vast range of G Mark testing and certification services. Manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors and suppliers will experience a simplified, more time, and cost efficient process for obtaining G Mark Certificates.

Those companies operating across multiple GCC countries prove to gain even more advantage. Intertek is already a “Notified Body” for the Saudi Standards Organisation (SASO) and Emirates Conformity Assessment Scheme (ECAS). This means that Intertek can speed up market access to several GCC markets and the time it takes to obtain respective certification – all under one roof.

The new appointment for Intertek Dubai as a G Mark “Notified Body” complements Intertek’s conformity offerings and provides a more comprehensive service to clients operating across multiple countries in the Gulf. It also removes the complexities of having to deal with multiple entities in multiple countries. Previously, manufacturers and traders had to contact several entities, authorities and regional or international organisations for each conformity scheme. This was a lengthy and often complicated procedure.

Mutaz Yahia, Intertek Certification Manager, Electrical & Network Assurance, said: “We are delighted to have achieved this accreditation which will enable Intertek Dubai to become a one-stop-solution for local manufacturers and suppliers who wish to gain G Mark and other regional certifications for their products. Intertek Dubai can provide certification services as well as offer a supporting function for any regulatory changes for conformity assessment. Intertek has provided expert support and guidance on the Gulf Technical Regulations and overall G marking requirements and procedures since the inception of the G Mark programme. The new accreditation as notified G Mark body for Intertek Dubai will help shorten the time required to access the GCC market for clients across the world.”