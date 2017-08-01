JCB launches power packs to support its electric machines

Construction
News
JCB launches power packs to support its electric machines
Published: 25 February 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: PMV Staff

The JCB power pack range will be available with a choice of four or eight automotive quality, maintenance-free lithium-ion batteries. The batteries’ depth of discharge is set to prolong the battery health and even after 2,000 full charge and discharge cycles (expected to be over 10 years), the batteries still have over 85% of their capacity left. The power packs will deliver power outputs of 5kVA to 15kVA, in both single and three-phase supply. With 50Hz or 60Hz frequency, the JCB power pack is suitable for customers in the UK, Europe and North America.

Packaged in a robust steel canopy, the JCB power pack can be recharged from a mains supply, or an on-site generator. It can then be positioned within emissions-sensitive areas, such as indoors or in tunnelling projects, to provide a zero-emission recharge facility for machinery like JCB’s E-TECH 19C-1E fully electric mini excavator. The power packs can also be used to deliver back-up electricity on site, for lighting and security during the night, when site generators may be turned off.

With compact 1.2m3 dimensions, the JCB power pack is supplied with fork pockets on each side of the steel canopy, to allow for easy on-site manoeuvrability. The units can be pallet mounted or stacked, to maintain a small footprint when space is at a premium.

JCB power packs provide a zero-emissions solution to varying on-site electrical demand, creating no noise or vibrations at the point of use and allowing longer operation of electrical tools and machinery in urban and emissions-sensitive areas.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Telecom Italia calls for quick solution to Open Fiber network merger
    Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah appoints F&B director
      Photos: First look at ME Dubai
        Etisalat acquires cybersecurity specialist firm Help AG
          Verizon hits 4.2Gbps on its Texan 5G network

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
              Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader
                  Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
                    Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2