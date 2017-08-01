JCB launches power packs to support its electric machines

The JCB power pack range will be available with a choice of four or eight automotive quality, maintenance-free lithium-ion batteries. The batteries’ depth of discharge is set to prolong the battery health and even after 2,000 full charge and discharge cycles (expected to be over 10 years), the batteries still have over 85% of their capacity left. The power packs will deliver power outputs of 5kVA to 15kVA, in both single and three-phase supply. With 50Hz or 60Hz frequency, the JCB power pack is suitable for customers in the UK, Europe and North America.

Packaged in a robust steel canopy, the JCB power pack can be recharged from a mains supply, or an on-site generator. It can then be positioned within emissions-sensitive areas, such as indoors or in tunnelling projects, to provide a zero-emission recharge facility for machinery like JCB’s E-TECH 19C-1E fully electric mini excavator. The power packs can also be used to deliver back-up electricity on site, for lighting and security during the night, when site generators may be turned off.

With compact 1.2m3 dimensions, the JCB power pack is supplied with fork pockets on each side of the steel canopy, to allow for easy on-site manoeuvrability. The units can be pallet mounted or stacked, to maintain a small footprint when space is at a premium.

JCB power packs provide a zero-emissions solution to varying on-site electrical demand, creating no noise or vibrations at the point of use and allowing longer operation of electrical tools and machinery in urban and emissions-sensitive areas.