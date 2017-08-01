KSA governorate curbs construction waste with 3,000-tonne project

Published: 25 February 2020 - 1:24 a.m.

The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs in Saudi Arabia, HE Dr Majid Al-Qasabi has launched the first investment station for sorting and recycling construction waste at the kingdom level.

The station, which is located in the Al-Ahsa Governorate, lies on an area of ​​100,000m2, and has an estimated capacity of 3,000 tonnes per day, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

The project intends to sort waste from buildings under construction, infrastructure projects and road projects, and work on reusing the infrastructure.

In addition, the project will employ latest equipment, modern technology concepts, and is considered an investment of 15 years in terms of construction, operation, and maintenance.

HE Dr Majid Al-Qasabi launched a construction waste recycling station in Al-Ahsa Governorate
[Photo courtesy: Saudi Press Agency]

The facility will eliminate the random disposal of construction waste, marking a significant step towards preserving the environment. The move is also in line with the kingdom's Vision 2030 to boost service development in the municipal sector.

The project launch was aligned with Al-Ahsa Municipality's participation at the Municipal Investment Forum, which was held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

