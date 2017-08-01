Marley responds to low pitch demand with new concrete tile

Construction
News
Marley responds to low pitch demand with new concrete tile
Published: 25 February 2020 - 2:30 p.m.
UK tile firm Marley has launched a new concrete interlocking tile, which can be used down to a minimum pitch of just 12.5 degrees.
The new Mendip 12.5 has the same double pan design as the original concrete tile, but includes some innovative features to ensure it can be used at a lower pitch.
Designed with single storey extension projects in mind, the Mendip 12.5 has four weatherproofing channels at the face of the tile to prevent water ingress from wind driven rain. To further aid its watertight ability, the tile has no nail hole and is instead installed with its own Mendip clip.
As well as the original Mendip tile, which can be used down to pitches of 15 degrees, the range now features the Mendip 12.5 in two colours – smooth grey and smooth brown – giving contractors more choice on low pitch projects.
Daniel Redfern, from Marley, commented: “The increase in single storey rear extensions, following the relaxation in planning laws, means we are seeing increasing demand for low pitch roofing products.
“Standard tiles aren’t always suitable because weather tightness decreases as the roof pitch gets lower and it takes longer for water to drain from the roof. However, Mendip 12.5 has been designed with discreet features to channel away wind driven rain and keep it watertight, so it is guaranteed to perform at much lower pitches.”
The Mendip 12.5 is installed with a head clip and it is also compatible with the SoloFix one-piece clip and nail, which can be used as the second clip in accordance with BS 5534.
When installing to a low pitch of 12.5 degrees, it has a maximum 100mm head lap and can be used at six metre rafter lengths only.
The new tile also has strong sustainability credentials, including an A+ rating in the BRE Green Guide to Specification and an ‘Excellent’ BES 6001 Responsible Sourcing Certification.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Photos: First look at ME Dubai
    Etisalat acquires cybersecurity specialist firm Help AG
      Verizon hits 4.2Gbps on its Texan 5G network
        Volvo Penta expands genset range with D8 Stage II and Stage IIIA/Tier 3 engine
          Suppliers You Should Know: Sun&Safe

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
              Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader
                  Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
                    Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2