“Nanotech reduces Dubai Metro station cleaning to twice yearly,” says Dubai RTA Rail Agency CEO

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) Rail Agency is trialling nanotechnology at the Noor Bank station, which reduced the cost of exterior cleaning by 35%; decreased the cleaning and maintenance frequency; and enhanced the protection of front-ends and floors of both stations and trains.

In an exclusive conversation with sister title Construction Week, the CEO of the RTA’s Rail Agency, Abdul Mohsin Ibrahim Younes, said: “Nanotechnology is an innovative solution that can be utilised to enhance our traditional maintenance practices, thereby reducing our operation and maintenance costs.

“One of the applications of this technology is the use of products developed from nanotechnology to improve the cleanliness of the Dubai Metro and Tram assets, particularly the external surfaces of the stations, trains, and trams.

“With this revolutionary product, the current cleaning frequency for a typical metro station can be reduced from the current six times a year to two times a year.”

The use of nanotechnology also has the added benefit of reducing water and electricity consumption, which results in considerable sustainability advantages, Younis said.

The CEO added: “By using nanotechnology, the life of the assets can also be extended by providing direct protection against harsh environmental conditions.”