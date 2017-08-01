PICTURES: Deputy Gov. of Riyadh opens Future Projects Forum 2020

The Deputy Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh region, HRH Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, opened the Saudi Contractors Authority’s (SCA) Future Project Forum (FPF) – the largest meet of its kind in the region – which will see more than 2,000 contractors and 35 government and private entities meet under one roof at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences on 25-26 February.

The event is expected to showcase 850 projects worth an estimated value of more than $160bn (SAR600bn), from sectors including oil, industry, tourism, entertainment, transportation, housing, infrastructure, and mining, among others, will also be present at the event.



Notably, The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), AMAALA, among others will showcase the latest development on the kingdom’s biggest gigaprojects.

The forum will also witness the participation of Saudi Aramco, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) – the largest oil and petrochemical entities in the world – as well as the Saudi Commission for Industrial Estates and Technology Zones (MODON), and the Dari’a Gate Development Authority, among others.

Saudi Arabia’s ministries of Defence, Housing, Labour, Justice, Health, Municipal and Rural Affairs, and the Communications and Information Technology will also be represented at the event.

Commenting on the opening of the event, the chairman of the SCA’s Board of Directors, Eng Osama bin Hassan Al-Afalq, said that the FPF event will boost integration and coordination between stakeholders in the contracting sector in line with the programmes and initiatives outlined in the kingdom's Vision 2030.

Eng Osama added that the FPF event is also in line with the SCA’s aim to develop the contracting sector and raise the standard of its stakeholders.

The event will inform contractors, government authorities, and attending delegates about the size, quality, investment opportunities, and milestones achieved on some of the kingdom’s most prominent projects, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Eng Osama concluded: “The Future Projects Forum aims to provide an opportunity for project owners from government and private agencies to review their projects with contractors and those interested in the contracting sector.”

Eng Osama also thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince HRH Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the financial support granted to the SCA, which enabled it to implement its strategic plan and its initiatives in accordance with its mission to organise the construction sector and build its future.