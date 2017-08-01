RTA provides practical training in engineering to 14 Emirati students

Published: 25 February 2020 - 2 a.m.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has trained 14 Emirati students, who are majoring in electromechanical fields, at its Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The initiative was conducted as part of the government entity’s practical training programme to offer Emirati students exposure to practical skills.

The programme only admits UAE citizens specialised in fields relevant to the RTA’s business, such as engineering, technology, and administration.

Commenting on the training, the director of Human Resources and Development at the RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, Mansour Al Falasi, said: “The programme aims to hone the skills of affiliates studying in various universities and specialist centres and instil them with practical skills. Enrolled students were trained at the Rail Agency, Traffic and Roads Agency, and the Public Transport Agency.”

The certificates awarded to the Emirati students will give them an edge when the RTA is recruiting Emiratis.

Sharing his thoughts on Emiratisation within the RTA, Al Falasi added: “RTA is always keen to offer an attractive environment for Emiratis and enrich them with knowledge and skills in line with the 7th principle of Dubai Governing Charter aimed to transform Emiratis into key players of the UAE’s prosperity.”


