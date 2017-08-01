Saudi ministries ink deal to support afforestation in organised housing

Construction
News
Published: 25 February 2020 - 3:24 a.m.

The director general of the ministry of housing, Hassan bin Salem Al-Suhaimi, and director general of the ministry of environment, water and agriculture in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region, Eng Mohammed bin Ali Al-Atif, have entered a cooperation agreement, under the guidance of the governor of the region, HRH Prince Muhammad bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz.

The agreement includes the cultivation of 300,000 seedlings until 2030, across the Ministry of Housing projects in Jazan, distributed between cities, villages and deserted areas in the region, according to an Arabic statement released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The agreement covers 12 organised housing plans, comprising 16,751 plots, as well as 6,431 complete and under-construction units. HRH Prince Muhammad handed over a number of the housing units to the beneficiaries of the Sakani program.

Aimed towards achieving the overarching goals of the kingdom’s Vision 2030, the agreement expects to support afforestation and preservation of natural vegetation in Jazan.

The agreement also places focus on supporting wildlife, reducing pollution, enhancing air quality, and beautifying cities.


