Saudi's SEVEN reveals plans to expand entertainment offerings

The Saudi Entertainment Ventures Company (SEVEN) – which is a fully owned subsidiary of the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), and is mandated to invest, develop, and operate entertainment destinations in Saudi Arabia – has revealed plans to expand its network with the construction of additional entertainment complexes in prime locations across the kingdom.

SEVEN will develop entertainment complexes in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Taif, Yanbu, Al-Kharj, Buraydah, Abha & Khamis, the port city of Jazan, Tabuk, Al Hamra, Al Nahda, among other locations in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, SEVEN will bring waterfront attractions to the Dammam and Al Khobar regions.

Each complex will feature varied entertainment choices including cinemas, play areas, rides, F&B offerings, attractions and more.

Speaking at the Saudi Contractors Authority’s Future Project Forum in Riyadh, the chairman of SEVEN, Abdullah Al Dawood, said that the company is building the entertainment ecosystem of the kingdom, having already opened the first cinema in Saudi Arabia in 35 years.

Al Dawood said: “We have a clearly structured development plan to build 20 entertainment destinations, 50 cinemas, and two large theme parks in prime locations across the kingdom.

“We are committed to realising the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to accelerate the creation of world-class entertainment assets in the kingdom that support economic diversification, create new jobs, and contribute to socio-economic progress. Our complexes will position the kingdom as an entertainment, culture and tourism hub of the region,” he added.

SEVEN has also invited business partners and vendors to join its step forward in shaping the entertainment landscape of the kingdom.

The final names, themes, components, and features of the various entertainment complexes will be revealed in due course.