WSP launches "industry-first" #OneTeamWorkingSafely initiative

WSP in the Middle East has set the wheels in motion for an industry-wide collaboration on health and safety processes through the launch of their #OneTeamWorkingSafely campaign — a week-long initiative geared towards uniting and engaging the firm’s people and project stakeholders to achieve health and safety excellence.

The multi-pronged ‘One Team Working Safely’ initiative is being introduced via a series of campaign activities and is built around six core pillars: Leadership and Engagement, Risk Reduction, Collaboration, Training and Competency, Reward and Recognition, and Continual Improvement.

The campaign aims to showcase how WSP can effectively reduce risks and enhance health and safety standards across the region by harnessing the power of collaboration.

A great start to our #OneTeamWorkingSafely initiative! Bringing together our project stakeholders to achieve the vision of ‘Zero Harm’. pic.twitter.com/69eIAhyIvk — WSP in the ME (@WSP_ME) February 23, 2020

The launch of the HSE campaign saw the involvement of Abu Dhabi Municipality (ADM), which participated in visual impact training and the rollout of WSP’s animated ‘Ten Golden Rules’ health and safety training resource.

Representatives from the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) Council will also participate in further events that are being held throughout the week.

The campaign also builds on the company’s ongoing commitment towards fostering collaborative safety cultures and attitudes in line with its vision for ‘Zero Harm’.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, the Head of HSEQ for WSP in the Middle East, Matthew Jackson, said: “At WSP in the Middle East, we proactively seek to innovate solutions that enable safer outcomes for our people and our projects. We often find ourselves in a position where our stakeholders have excellent processes, initiatives and ideas, but a reluctance to share these with other stakeholders.

“This is why our ‘One Team Working Safely’ initiative has been developed with collaboration at the centre – to effectively ensure project stakeholders work as a collective when highlighting the importance of health and safety excellence in everything they do. We are proud to be fostering safety cultures that empower the entire workforce; by addressing key focus areas that all stakeholders can relate to, we hope to foster a unified sense of ownership across the industry that ultimately results in ‘Zero Harm’ across all projects.”

WSP in the Middle East’s leadership team alongside project leaders launched the campaign by engaging with project stakeholders at various sites within the Middle East region.

The team will spend the rest of the week collaborating with industry stakeholders, and project partners, to complete further site tours, reward and recognition ceremonies, joint risk review workshops, collaboration sessions, and other events as part of the campaign.