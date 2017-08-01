Asite opens new data centre in UAE

Asite has announced the launch of its new data center in the UAE to best serve its growing global customer base.

The new data center will ensure that project information will remain for UAE projects in the UAE and improve the performance of data management processes for projects in the region, including the fastest possible response times when completing day-to-day project tasks. It also showcases a world-class disaster recovery service which will deliver failover in the event of a man-made or natural catastrophe, ensuring user’s data can be recovered effortlessly.

The data center maintains stringent compliance standards with the following certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 22301, ISO 20000, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, PCI DSS and ISAE3402/SSAE16 Type 2. These certifications reflect the quality of operations and excellence of the Asite service.

The Software as a Service market in MENA is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.25% through 2023. This is being fueled by aggressive investment in digital transformation, digital engineering, and smart government initiative in the UAE as the country gears up for Expo 2020 where industry is working to deliver on the official motto: “Connecting Minds, and Creating the Future”.

Devendra Gera, Chief Technology Officer at Asite said:

“The strategic decision to expand Asite’s data center operations comes alongside the increasing demand in the region for our cloud-based platform and further highlights our commitment to connect people worldwide.

In terms of security and compliance, Asite is at the top of its game. Our platform in the UAE is certified for quality management, information security, business continuity management systems, and service management systems.

MENA is a major focus for Asite in 2020 and beyond. This is an exciting step in cementing our presence in the UAE and supporting continued growth in the region.”



Asite operates a global platform of cloud services, delivering for businesses worldwide who use the platform to help them build better. Asite’s platform has been used on some of the most high-profile engineering projects in the world, including the construction of Terminal 5 at London’s Heathrow airport, the Aviva Stadium in Ireland and Dubai International Airport.