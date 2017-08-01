Azizi completes work on 284-unit Farishta in Dubai's Al Furjan

Published: 26 February 2020 - 10:30 a.m.

Dubai-based Azizi Developments has completed construction work on the 284-unit residential building Farishta, located in the emirate’s Al Furjan area, with the developer of Azizi Riviera in MBR City having unveiled the project.

Comprising 137 studios, 124 one-bedroom units, 15 two-bedroom apartments, and eight penthouses, handover is imminent for the project.

In December 2019, Azizi Developments had recorded sale of all 284 units within the residential tower, 74% of which was sold to UAE residents across 44 nationalities. Among these buyers, 27% were UAE nationals, Saudi Arabian investors accounted to 8%, and remaining 18% was purchased by buyers from across 19 different countries.

Farishta is located in Dubai's Al Furjan [image: Supplied]

Speaking about the project, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, Mirwais Azizi, said that Farishta reflected “world-class construction standards”.

“With rental yields being on the rise in this community, we are delighted to have successfully delivered thousands of homes to local and international investors and end-users representing over 100 nationalities in Al Furjan.”

Azizi added that the developer is aiming for “many more completions and deliveries” in 2020.

The residential development provides easy access to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, and JBR.

