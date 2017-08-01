Diamond Developers' Green Diamond in Arjaan saves 128 tonnes of carbon emissions

The building has the highest efficiency and capacity rooftop for any residential building in the UAE, with 480 solar panels and a capacity of 160 kWh feeding the common areas with clean energy to operate elevators, air conditioning units, lighting, and an outdoor swimming pool.

The annual solar production reaches 264 thousand kilowatt hours (kWh) which results in significant savings in utility bills.

Due to the low carbon footprint of the building and the activities carried out by its residents, Green Diamond presents a model for real estate development companies to adopt in their various projects.

READ: Date announced for MEP Middle East Awards 2020

The building will also provide a greenhouse to grow more than 37 types of plants and leafy vegetables whereby residents can get direct access to their daily fresh produce. In addition residents can grow their own vegetables and plants in private farming plots.

Diamond Developers, which had previously supplied the real estate market with a number of distinguished projects, had completed Green Diamond in 2018, providing residents with the best housing options in the Arjan area, comprising 194 of two- and three-bedroom contemporary designed units.

Green Diamond also features many services, facilities, and amenities, including the latest elevator solutions, air conditioning equipment, and a swimming pool.

For the latest MEP news from the UAE, Gulf, and around the world, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.