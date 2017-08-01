Eaton to showcase its innovative medium voltage capabilities at MEE 2020

Power Management Company, Eaton will display its holistic portfolio of medium voltage products and solutions, designed to improve reliability, increase efficiency and enhance safety at Middle East Energy (MEE) 2020. V

isitors to MEE will have two opportunities to see Eaton’s wide-range of products – via a digital demonstration booth (Hall 4) and Eaton’s Medium Truck (outside Ibis Hotel), a vehicle that will showcase Eaton’s range of medium voltage products in action. The Medium Truck, on tour throughout the Middle East ,will make its official debut at MEE in Dubai.

For the first time, the Eaton booth will also include products from Ulusoy Elektrik, a manufacturer of medium voltage electrical equipment whom Eaton acquired a stake last April. Taking this venture to the next level, Eaton will showcase Ulusoy UMC Series metal clad withdrawable switchgear systems that are designed with a completely modular structure in consideration of functionality, appearance and security features as well as the Xiria - Eaton’s SF6 free medium voltage switchgear product family for ring station and secondary switchgear applications.

“At Eaton, we believe that intelligent power management and the intelligent digital technologies go hand in hand. Embracing intelligent digital technologies to innovate impactful product portfolio has always been at Eaton’s heart,” said Ashraf Yehia, managing director, Eaton Middle East.

“Our dynamic range of products and solutions can be used efficiently and safely to manage power efficiently across different market segments. We look forward to sharing our expertise with customers and industry leaders at MEE 2020,” he added.

Exhibition attendees can interact with product experts for hands-on demonstrations and see its latest range of medium voltage products, including:• Xiria - Eaton’s SF6 free medium voltage compact switchgear panels are used to control and protect electrical equipment operated by utilities, commercial building owners, and operators of distributed renewable generation assets such as solar farms and wind turbines.• Ulusoy UMC - The Ulusoy UMC Series metal clad withdrawable switchgear system is produced in accordance to IEC standards and suitable for a wide range of applications in primary distribution, industrial plants and infrastructure up to 36 kV.• Power Xpert XGIS - Eaton’s Power Xpert XGIS gas-insulated switchgear is constructed with the majority of the medium voltage parts fixed-mounted and contained in a laser-welded stainless steel SF6-filled tank suitable for withstanding harsh, corrosive environments.• Eaton will also be displaying the Ulusoy Oil Type Transformer and the low-voltage xEnergy Main distribution board.

Eaton’s digital booth will be in Hall 4-C10 and the Medium Truck will be located outside Ibis Hotel World Trade Centre.