Fitness First Middle East to open 10 clubs in GCC expansion drive

Fitness First Middle East has revealed its expansion plans across the region, which include the opening of 10 fitness clubs in 2020.

The first of the 10 clubs will open in April at Marina Gate, Dubai, and will be the brand’s 33rd club in the club, and its 23rd in Dubai.

Other locations set to open, include: Silicone Oasis and The Meadows in Dubai; Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi; Al Zahia in Sharjah; Ajman City Centre in Ajman; as well as the Oasis Mall and Bahrain City Centre in Bahrain.

Fitness First Middle East’s current clubs in Dubai Festival City, and Sahara Centre in Sharjah, will also be relocated with improved concept clubs set to replace them.

Currently, the health and fitness brand has more than 57 clubs across 49 locations in 6 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait. The chain has announced that it is exploring franchise options in other territories, as well.

The brand aims to ensure that communities in the Middle East have better access to fitness innovation and programmes, with a club within a five-minute commute from communities in each Fitness First market.

The exercise and club concepts set to energise the brand, include dynamic boxing classes that provide sensory knockout; cubed and wall-less workout studios; indoor cycling experiences that draw on data visualisation technology; as well as online gaming and Hot Studios, powered by infrared heating systems that warms the body directly rather than heating the air.

The expansion will also mean that women can take advantage of more private ladies-only offerings. The new Silicone Oasis, Dubai Festival City, Sahara Centre Sharjah, and Bahrain City Centre clubs will all offer ladies-only sections and facilities, in addition to Fitness First’s existing 22 ladies only gyms across the region.

The fitness chain gave a glimpse into the future of Fitness First Middle East back in November, with the opening of The Palm club at Nakheel Mall, Dubai which has been a huge success.

The expansion will also welcome Fitness First’s Good Vibes app, a member-exclusive lifestyle rewards programme that offers users unlimited access to discounts and offers from 500 brands across the GCC.

Commenting on the expansion, the chief executive officer of Fitness First Middle East, George Flooks, said: “We have listened to the fitness community and the region’s ever-growing demand for fitness innovation and now we are tearing up the rulebook and taking the Fitness First brand in a radical new direction. With our club in club concept, we plan to disrupt the disruptors.”

Flooks added: “With the opening of our 10 clubs, we are elated that our continued regional growth is being embraced by people across the region with one objective in mind - to provide the best fitness and lifestyle experiences possible to each and every member, helping them to Go Further in fitness and in life.”