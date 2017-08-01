Jordan's GAM prepares infra plans to build public markets in Amman

Construction
News
Published: 26 February 2020 - 10 a.m.

The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has begun preparatory works to plan the infrastructure of three new public markets, which it will build in Jordan’s capital city, Amman, in a move to meet the growing demand for public stalls.

According Jordan’s news agency, Petra, the director of GAM's property department, Awwad Ziyadat, said that GAM will commence work on the procedures required to establish the three new markets that will in total accommodate 1,700 stalls.

These new stalls according to him will be added to six public in Amman, two of which are located in the Qweismeh neighbourhood and three others in Al Muqabalain, Al Hussain, and Al Wehdat areas. Meanwhile, the last market dedicated for clothes is located within the Al Mahttah area.

As part of the project, GAM will build the public markets that will provide "safe" spaces for shoppers. These markets will be built away from the existing pedestrian walkways and commercial stores, as per GAM’s plans, Ziyadat added.

Additionally, Ziyadat added that the Mayor of Amman has called on concerned departments to work on the project in accordance with the directives issued by the Prime Minister.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Fitness First Middle East to open 10 clubs in GCC expansion drive
    Azizi completes work on 284-unit Farishta in Dubai's Al Furjan
      Day 1 of FPF 2020: Two MoUs, three agreements, one contract inked
        Jordan's GAM prepares infra plans to build public markets in Amman
          Modon awards three major infrastructure contracts worth AED2.374bn for phases two and five of Riyadh City South

            More related galleries

            Photos: Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils Beach Pool Residences
              Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
                Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                  Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader
                    Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT