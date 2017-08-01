Jordan's GAM prepares infra plans to build public markets in Amman

The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has begun preparatory works to plan the infrastructure of three new public markets, which it will build in Jordan’s capital city, Amman, in a move to meet the growing demand for public stalls.

According Jordan’s news agency, Petra, the director of GAM's property department, Awwad Ziyadat, said that GAM will commence work on the procedures required to establish the three new markets that will in total accommodate 1,700 stalls.

#Jordan#عمان

أمانة عمان تستحدث ثلاثة أسواق جديدة إستجابة للتوجيهات الحكومية



وجه أمين عمان الدكتور يوسف الشواربة الجهات المعنية للمباشرة بتجهيز البنية التحتية لثلاثة اسواق شعبية جديدة تعكف أمانة عمان على إنشائها https://t.co/Gwf5hsJCfX — أمانة عمّان الكُبرى (@GAMtweets) February 23, 2020

These new stalls according to him will be added to six public in Amman, two of which are located in the Qweismeh neighbourhood and three others in Al Muqabalain, Al Hussain, and Al Wehdat areas. Meanwhile, the last market dedicated for clothes is located within the Al Mahttah area.

As part of the project, GAM will build the public markets that will provide "safe" spaces for shoppers. These markets will be built away from the existing pedestrian walkways and commercial stores, as per GAM’s plans, Ziyadat added.

Additionally, Ziyadat added that the Mayor of Amman has called on concerned departments to work on the project in accordance with the directives issued by the Prime Minister.